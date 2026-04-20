Parking dispute leads to murder of 34-year-old man in Delhi; accused absconding, police launch hunt

New Delhi:

An altercation over parking turned fatal for a man in Delhi after he was shot dead by a person, the police said on Monday. The incident happened in the Preet Vihar area of the national capital on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The Delhi Police said the victim was identified as 34-year-old Pankaj Nayyar, who was a resident of neighbouring Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

As per the details shared by the Delhi Police, the altercation happened between 43-year-old Paras and Gaurav Sharma, who have been living at A-144 in Preet Vihar, over a parking dispute. They had been arguing over parking for the past few days and their argument led to a fight between the two after which Paras called his brother Pankaj from Noida.

As the trio argued, Gaurav suddenly pulled out a pistol and shot Pankaj in his chest. Pankaj was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the police said, adding that it had received PCR (Police Control Room) calls. The first at 2.22 am and the second at 2.26 am.

"During the incident, quarrel over parking took place and alleged Gaurav opened the fire. Pankaj Nayyar sustained a gunshot injury to the chest," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"He was shifted to Malik Radix Health Care Hospital, Nirman Vihar, where he was declared brought dead. The accused and his accomplices fled from the spot after the incident," it added.

According to Gaurav's wife, her husband does not possess a weapon, which raises suspicion that whether he brought the run with the intention of committing the crime. As of now, Gaurav is absconding and the police have launched a hunt to grab him.

The police have also registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 103(1), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and 25/27 of the Arms Act at the Preet Vihar Police Station. "Efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the accused persons at the earliest," the police said.