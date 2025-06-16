Four women dead, six injured after explosion at fireworks factory in UP's Amroha The incident happened in the Atrasi village of Rajatpur Police Station area in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh.

Amroha:

At least four women lost their lives and six others were injured following an explosion at a licensed fireworks factory in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on Monday, said police. The explosion occurred in Atrasi village, located in the Rajabpur Police Station area of Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the fireworks factory has been registered in the name of Saif-ur-Rehman, who belongs to Hapur.

Amroha SP, Amit Kumar Anand, said, "In Atrasi village of Rajatpur Police Station area, we received information of an explosion in a licensed fireworks factory. Immediately, police and an ambulance rushed to the spot. This is registered in the name of Saif-ur-Rehman, who belongs to Hapur. Four women have died on the spot. Six women have been injured in the incident."

Further legal action is being taken, and the investigation is underway, he added.

