Five dead as ambulance collides with pick-up vehicle on Purvanchal Expressway in Amethi

Amethi (UP):

Five people were killed and one seriously injured when an ambulance collided with a pick-up vehicle on the Purvanchal Expressway in Amethi district on Sunday, police said.

The ambulance was transporting the body of Ashok Sharma, a resident of Rambhadrapur in Samastipur district of Bihar, from Haryana to his hometown, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Kumar Singh. Six people were in the vehicle including two drivers and four family members of the deceased.

The accident occurred when the ambulance rammed into the pick-up truck from behind. All five deceased were occupants of the ambulance, while the sixth passenger, identified as Shambhu Rai from Samastipur, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Sharma alias Satish Sharma, Ravi Sharma, and Phoolo Sharma, all hailing from Samastipur and Sarfaraz and Abid, the two drivers from Haryana.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bazar Shukul police station, Abhinesh Kumar, confirmed that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Seperate accident claims three lives in Maharashtra

In another tragic road accident on Sunday, three people lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries after a high-speed truck rammed into a private bus on Sunday morning in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am on the Kolhar-Ghoti state highway in the Sangamner region. The truck, travelling from Loni to Sangamner, collided with a luxury bus that was heading to Shirdi from Mumbai.

Two passengers on the bus and the co-driver of the truck died at the scene, an official said. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment by local authorities and police teams who arrived at the spot shortly after the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)