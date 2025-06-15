Uttar Pradesh: Three, including two minor sisters, killed as building collapses in Mathura A multi-storey building collapsed in Mathura’s Kachchi Sadak area, killing three people, including two young sisters, and injuring one person who is now stable. Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities assessing nearby structural damage and assuring compensation for the victims' families.

Mathura:

A tragic incident unfolded in Mathura on Sunday afternoon when a multi-storey building collapsed in the densely populated Kachchi Sadak area, claiming the lives of three people, including two young sisters. One other person was rescued from the debris and is currently under medical observation.

Building collapses on mound, claims three lives

According to District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, the ill-fated building was constructed on a mound and came crashing down in the afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Totaram (38) and his two daughters — Yashoda (6) and Kavya (3). Earlier reports had misidentified the children, but officials later clarified their identities.

“The structure was unstable and located on an elevation, which may have contributed to its collapse,” Singh said. He confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing to ensure no other individuals are trapped under the debris.

Swift response from authorities

Police teams, fire services, and personnel from the Municipal Corporation responded immediately upon receiving the alert. A JCB machine was deployed to assist in clearing the debris, and rescue efforts began without delay.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar stated, “One person was rescued alive and rushed to the hospital. The individual is now stable and under observation.” He added that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been called in to assist with rescue efforts.

Possible structural damage to nearby homes

Authorities have warned that five to six nearby homes might have sustained partial structural damage due to the collapse. Assessments are underway to evaluate the risk posed to the surrounding buildings.

“We are taking all precautions to prevent further accidents and are inspecting adjacent structures,” said a local official on site.

CM takes cognisance, compensation assured

District Magistrate CP Singh confirmed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident. “The state government will ensure that compensation is provided to the families of the deceased. Those injured will receive proper medical care,” he said.

As rescue operations continue, officials are urging residents to avoid the area. Further updates are awaited.