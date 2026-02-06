Earthquake strikes Lucknow, epicentre in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Lucknow on Friday morning. As per the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Gonda and took place at a depth of 10 km.

Lucknow: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Friday morning. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at around 07:32 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Gonda and took place at a depth of 10 km, it stated. "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 06/02/2026 07:32:01 IST, Lat: 27.36 N, Long: 82.05 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Gonda, Uttar Pradesh," the NCS added.