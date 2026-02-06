Storm Leonardo batters Spain and Portugal, triggers deaths, chaos and massive evacuations across region Storm Leonardo unleashed widespread chaos across Spain and Portugal, leading to one death in Portugal and the search for a missing girl in southern Spain. Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated in Andalusia as floods and landslides disrupted daily life.

Madrid (Spain):

A man died from rising floodwaters in Portugal, while a girl remained missing after she was swept away by a swollen river in Spain as Storm Leonardo brought more heavy rain and winds to the Iberian Peninsula on Thursday. In Spain's southern Andalusia region, close to 4,000 people evacuated their homes due to the ongoing storm, and dozens of roads remained closed due to flooding and landslides.

Spain's weather agency lifted the highest alert level in southern Spain, but added that another storm system was expected over the weekend. Leonardo is the latest in a series of storms that have pummelled Spain and Portugal in recent weeks.

Portugal reports fatality as floodwaters rise

On Wednesday night, a man died in southern Portugal after his car was engulfed by floodwaters, local media said. The southern Portuguese city of Alcacer do Sal, about 90 kilometres from Lisbon, was battling rising waters from the river Sado, with downtown areas flooded and water levels measuring two metres high in some places.

Heavy rains were expected to lash several regions in Portugal in the coming days. A previous storm in late January left a trail of destruction in the country and killed several people, according to Portuguese authorities.

Girl missing in Spain after being swept away

In southern Spain's Malaga province, authorities were still searching for a girl who fell into the Turvilla river on Wednesday while trying to save her dog. The search operation remained underway as Storm Leonardo continued to intensify the challenges across the region.

