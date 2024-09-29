Doctor found dead inside car at SRN Hospital in UP's Prayagraj, suicide suspected

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dr Kartikeya Srivastava was found dead in the parking lot of SRN hospital

Prayagraj doctor suicide: In a tragic incident, the body of a doctor was found inside his car in the hospital parking lot of Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday late night, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Kartikeya Srivastava, an orthopaedic specialist at SRN Hospital. As per the initial reports, it is suspected that he has committed suicide by injecting himself with a lethal dose of medication.

Cause of death to be revealed after post-mortem

According to the police, Dr. Srivastava's body was seen by his fellow doctors who were taking out their vehicles from the parking lot. They saw that he was lying on the steering wheel of his car. The doctors immediately informed the hospital police. As soon as the information was received, DCP City Abhishek Bharti, ACP Manoj Singh and SP Shwetaabh Pandey reached the spot.

The body of the deceased doctor was taken out of the car and sent for post-mortem to confirm the exact cause of death. The preliminary police investigation suggests that Dr Srivastava may have died from the injection, however, the exact reason will be clear only after the post-mortem.

Injection and empty bottle of medicine recovered

The police team searched the car, in which an empty bottle of 'Neovec' and a syringe were recovered, which raises suspicion that he might have injected himself. However, the exact cause of death remains will be known only after the post-mortem. Police are currently gathering information from his colleagues, friends, and family to understand whether Dr Srivastava was under personal or professional stress.

Dr Srivastava, originally from Haridwar, had been working at SRN Hospital for many years. The discovery of syringes and injection bottles near the body made police believe he had committed suicide.

DCP City Abhishek Bharti, who reached the spot, said, "The body of the doctor has been recovered from his car. Prima facie it is a case of suicide. However, we are awaiting the post-mortem results, which will help us determine the exact cause of death. The police is also investigating what problem the doctor was facing due to which he committed suicide."

