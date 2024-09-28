Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi: Man, his four daughters die by suicide in Vasant Kunj's Rangpuri Village.

Delhi news: Five of a family, a man and his four daughters died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Vasant Kunj's Rangpuri Village. Police broke the lock of the flat and took out the bodies after receiving information from neighbours at around 10:18 am on Friday (September 27).

Police found Celphos tablets near the bodies. The door of the house was locked from inside, and when the door was broken, police found a total of five bodies. According to the initial investigation by police, it is assumed that initially the father first gave poisonous tablets to his daughters and later consumed it himself.

The father is seen entering the house in the CCTV footage of September 24, after which the door was locked from inside. Out of the four daughters, one was blind and one had difficulty in walking.

Upon arriving at the crime scene, police found the door to the room locked, after which they called in the Delhi Fire Service team to break down the door. The bodies of all five were found lying in the room, with open packets of poison nearby. Additionally, juice tetra packs and a water bottle were found in the dustbin.

The Delhi Police investigated the scene with teams from Delhi FSL, CBI, and doctors from Safdarjung Hospital.

The police stated that initial investigations suggest the case appears to be a suicide, but questions arise about how all five could take such a step together. How long had they been planning this? Did the father give poison to the children before committing suicide himself? Multiple angles are being investigated, and the real reason for the incident will become clear only after the post-mortem report is released.