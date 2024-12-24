Congress insulted Ambedkar, BJP always honoured Babasaheb: CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference

Ambedkar row: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has criticised the Congress for allegedly disrespecting BR Ambedkar and neglecting Dalit and underprivileged communities. He accused Congress of orchestrating Ambedkar's electoral defeat and failing to establish memorials in his honor. In contrast, he highlighted the BJP's efforts to honor Ambedkar's legacy, including developing the 'Panchteerth', the five significant sites associated with Ambedkar's life.

Congress amended Constitution's Preamble during Emergency

CM also claimed that Congress amended the Constitution's Preamble during the Emergency, adding terms like 'secular' and 'socialist,' which he argues were not part of Ambedkar's original vision. Furthermore, he asserted that the BJP has consistently worked to uplift Dalits and marginalized communities, contrasting this with Congress's alleged history of neglect and appeasement politics.

"The purpose of this press conference is to highlight the unconstitutional and unethical insult being done to Baba Saheb from time to time by the Congress and other opposition parties. Baba Saheb played an important role during the independence of the country and the creation of the Constitution. Every Indian has a feeling of reverence and respect for Baba Saheb. The Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to build the country of Baba Saheb's dreams. The Bharatiya Janata Party has given respect to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," he said.

Congress did not want Babasaheb to become MP: CM Yogi

The Chief Minister emphasised Ambedkar's significant contributions to India's freedom struggle, constitution-making, and shaping independent India. He said that Ambedkar has received full respect under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He accused former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of opposing Ambedkar's inclusion in the Constituent Assembly. He also alleged that during the UPA regime, textbooks included a cartoon depicting Ambedkar being flogged, which he described as disrespectful. "Congress has a history of insulting Dalits and the underprivileged in the country, Congress has a history of trying to completely stop Dalits and the underprivileged from their rights on the basis of appeasement. Congress brought the country to the brink of partition on the basis of appeasement. Jawaharlal Nehru did not want Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to be a part of the Constituent Assembly," he added.

