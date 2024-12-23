Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi reviews preparations, orders action against mafia associates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Aditynath

Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently made thorough reviews and evaluations of the preparations for the 2025 Kumbh Mela to be held in Prayagraj. This was during the visit, where CM Yogi said robust security, infrastructure development, and efficient services during an event were required to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of the event. He directed the authorities to ensure that all taxi, auto, and e-rickshaw drivers were verified, and he sought very close coordination with the central security agencies to ensure proper intelligence strengthening.

Highlighting that the ongoing actions against criminals and the mafia in and around Prayagraj should continue with greater intensity at the associates of their mafia and criminals before the Kumbh Yogi Adityanath said so.

Vision for a 'Safe Kumbh'

The Chief Minister's outline regarding the Kumbh Mela has scaled it up as a "Safe Kumbh," conceived by Prime Minister Modi, and all required directives have been issued for putting this into action. Preparations for this have been made by already arranging the deployment of over 20,000 police personnel, and an all-time training schedule has been lined up for the officers. CM Yogi further ordered that increased foot patrolling, installation of anti-drone systems, and prevention of stray animals from entering the venue be prioritised.

These developments and strengthening work on the roads leading to the Kumbh Mela venue are scheduled for completion by January 5. All final touches to road repairs, divider beautification, and the removal of encroachments on roads will be completed by this month.

Transport and sanitation measures

The CM also outlined major transportation plans, instructing that over 7,000 buses be deployed to manage the anticipated influx of pilgrims. In addition, over 1.5 lakh toilets will be set up, with more than 10,000 sanitation workers ensuring cleanliness during the event. Yogi Adityanath emphasised that clean water supply must be ensured around the clock for every sector of the Mela.

He also addressed requests from various states to set up camps at the Mela and urged quick decisions on these matters. CM Yogi assured that food and accommodation facilities at the tent cities would be properly managed, with special attention given to the cold weather conditions.

Review of railway and airport preparations

During his visit, CM Yogi also reviewed the preparedness at Prayagraj Railway Station, anticipating that approximately 10 crore people would arrive by train for the Mela. The CM directed that road transport services be made available to transport devotees from the railway stations to the Mela site. Railway officials informed him that provisions for shelter have been made for up to 1 lakh people across Prayagraj, including 22,000 at the station itself.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inspected the airport facilities and gave directives to ensure all arrangements were in place for smooth travel to and from the venue.

Aarti and blessings for Mela's success

On a symbolic note, CM Yogi Adityanath performed a traditional Ganga Aarti at the newly constructed Dashashwamedh Ghat in Prayagraj. He also prayed at the Dashashwamedh Mahadev Temple to seek the blessings of the divine for a successful and peaceful Kumbh Mela in 2025.

The Kumbh Mela preparations undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government show that it is committed to making the event a huge success without compromising the safety and wellness of millions of pilgrims.