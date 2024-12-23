Unnao rape case: Delhi High Court extends Kuldeep Sengar's interim bail till January 20

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kuldeep Sengar's bail extended by Delhi HC

In Unnao rape case, the Delhi High Court on Monday extended the interim bail of BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar till January 20. Sengar is serving a 10-year jail term in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri gave the bail extension order while hearing Sengar's plea to extend the interim bail on medical grounds. Sengar had approached the court requesting a five-month extension of his bail on medical grounds. The court noted that a division bench of the High Court has also extended his interim suspension of sentence for further one month.

In a hearing on December 20, a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma extended Sengar's bail till January 20. The Delhi HC extended the bail on same grounds.

"In view of the December 20 order of the division bench the appellant's sentence shall remain suspended till January 20, 2025, on which date he would surrender. The order be communicated to the jail superintendent concerned," Justice Ohri said.

Kuldeep Sengar got extension on the grounds of medical reasons. While hearing the case, division bench said, "Considering the overall medical condition of the appellant (Sengar), this court is of the opinion that the period for which the suspension is being sought is long. However in order to enable the appellant to recover from his eye surgery, scrotal pain and the bleeding issues that he is facing while defecation, the extension of interim bail for a period of one month is directed."

BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment on December 20, 2019 after being convicted for raping a minor. However, Sengar challenged the decision of trail court in the High Court, hearing is pending as of now.

He further sought quashing of the December 16, 2019 trial court judgment convicting him in the rape case and also sought setting aside of the sentencing order in the rape case.

