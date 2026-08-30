Chitrakoot on high alert as Mandakini River water level rises, flood-like situation develops

Chitrakut Dham:

The district administration in Chitrakoot has been put on high alert following a significant rise in the water level of the Mandakini River, leading to a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas, including the prominent Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada. According to Chitrakoot Police, drone cameras are being used to monitor the flood-affected areas, assess the situation on the ground and keep track of the water flow. The police said the surveillance was being conducted under the directions of Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh.

Relief and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing in Chitrakoot, with the administration and rescue teams working continuously in the affected areas. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also keeping a close watch on the situation in Chitrakoot.

Administration steps up monitoring as water levels rise

Speaking to reporters, the District Magistrate of Chitrakoot said the situation was being closely monitored and remained under control. The administration has stepped up precautionary measures in view of the rising water levels and the possibility of further impact in low-lying areas. The District Magistrate said all necessary precautions were being taken in the Ram Ghat area. NDRF and SDRF teams are actively engaged in rescue operations at the scene, while the administration is continuously monitoring the situation.

The DM also appealed to residents to follow the administration's instructions and avoid going near rivers and ghats. Due to the rising water levels of the Mandakini River, a flood-like situation has arisen in the Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada areas. In view of this situation, under the directions of Chitrakoot's Superintendent of Police Shri Arun Kumar Singh, the Chitrakoot Police has conducted surveillance of the flood-affected areas using drone cameras: Police

NDRF, SDRF teams deployed for rescue operations

As part of the ongoing relief and rescue efforts, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police personally inspected arrangements in the flood-affected areas. Officials said essential supplies were being provided to people affected or stranded due to the rising water levels. Food supplies, medicines and other essential items were delivered to affected and stranded people. The NDRF and SDRF are working around the clock to ensure the safety of pilgrims and local residents.

Stranded pilgrims being evacuated

According to Chitrakoot Police, NDRF and SDRF teams are continuously engaged in rescue operations, safely evacuating stranded pilgrims and other individuals from river-and flood-affected areas and transporting them to safe locations. The district administration is maintaining constant vigilance over the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of people in the affected areas.

Water levels and flood-affected locations continue to be monitored, while rescue personnel remain deployed on the ground to respond to any further emergency.

(With inputs from PTI)

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