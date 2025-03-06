Arrested Babbar Khalsa terrorist with ISI links had planned terror attack during Mahakumbh: UP Police BKI terrorist arrested: An active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with alleged links to Pakistan's ISI was arrested from the Kaushambi district in the early hours of Thursday.

ISI-baked BKI terrorist arrested: The arrested terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International with alleged links to Pakistan's ISI had planned a terror attack during the Mahakumbh, said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Thursday. The terrorist identified as Lajar Masih was nabbed in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police.

Notably, the Mahakumbh, the world's largest gathering, was held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Due to intensive security he failed to execute his plan

Addressing a press conference said that Masih had planned a major terrorist attack during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. "However, due to intensive security checks at the religious gathering, he failed to execute his plan," he said.

"Under the leadership of CM, there is zero tolerance for crime. A successful joint operation was carried out by UP Police's STF and Punjab Police. On March 6, an active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI module, Lajar Masih was arrested from Punjab. Illegal arms and explosives including 3 active hand grenades, 2 active detonators, 13 cartridges and 1 foreign-made pistol, were recovered," he said.

Masih was in contact with Pakistan's ISI

DGP Kumar said that terrorist Masih was in constant contact with Pakistan's ISI, receiving ammunition and weapons via drones from handlers across the border. "As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives," Yash said.

"Masih planned to carry out a major terror attack during the Mahakumbh in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. After executing the attack, he intended to flee to Portugal. However, due to the alertness of the police, his plans were foiled. During the Mahakumbh preparations, Masih was present in Kaushambi, Lucknow, and Kanpur," said the DGP.

The DGP further revealed that intelligence had been received about attempts to disrupt peace before the Mahakumbh began. Acting on this input, Masih, linked to Babbar Khalsa International and ISI, was arrested from Kaushambi.

Earlier, on December 23, 2024, three terrorists were killed in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, with weapons recovered from them. Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had also issued threats of terror attacks during the Mahakumbh.

