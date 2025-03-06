Babbar Khalsa International terrorist with ISI links arrested in joint UP STF and Punjab Police operation Babbar Khalsa terrorist arrested: The arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the German-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan based ISI operatives.

Babbar Khalsa terrorist arrested: In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, arrested an active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with alleged links to Pakistan's ISI from the Kaushambi district in the early hours of Thursday, said an official.

Additional Director General of Police (UP Special Task Force, Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that the suspected terrorist Lajar Masih, a resident of Kurlian village in the Ramdas area of Punjab's Amritsar, was apprehended around 3:20 am in a joint operation. The operation was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi.

Arrested terrorist in direct touch with ISI

"As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives," Yash said.

He further said that the UP STF successfully recovered explosive materials and illegal weapons from the terrorist. The seized items include three live hand grenades, two live detonators, one foreign-made pistol, and 13 foreign-made cartridges, the officer said.

Terrorist had escaped from judicial custody in 2024

Additionally, a white-coloured explosive powder, an Aadhaar card with a Ghaziabad address, and a mobile phone without a SIM card were also confiscated from his possession, he added.

"This terrorist had escaped from judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024," the ADG added.

