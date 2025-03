Cabinet approves revised livestock health programme to boost animal care, farmer prosperity: PM Modi The Union Cabinet has approved the revised Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme (LHDCP), focusing on disease control, expanded vaccination, and mobile veterinary units. PM Modi called it a major step toward improving animal health and boosting farmer prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the revised Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme (LHDCP), calling it a significant step toward improving animal health, boosting productivity, and supporting farmers.

"The revised LHDCP will enhance disease control measures, expand vaccination coverage, deploy more mobile veterinary units, and ensure affordable medicines for animals," PM Modi stated.