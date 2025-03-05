Rahul Gandhi fined Rs 200 for skipping court in Savarkar case, ordered to appear on April 14 The case pertains to a controversial statement made by Rahul Gandhi on December 17, 2022, during a press conference in Akola, Maharashtra, where he allegedly made derogatory remarks about freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi was expected to appear in court today, but his lawyer submitted an application seeking exemption, citing prior commitments. The application stated that Gandhi, in his capacity as Leader of Opposition, had a pre-scheduled meeting with a foreign dignitary, making it impossible for him to attend court proceedings.

Court imposes fine, sets new date

After hearing the arguments, the court rejected his exemption request and imposed a Rs 200 penalty for non-appearance. The court has now rescheduled the hearing for April 14, directing Gandhi to appear without fail.

This development comes amid ongoing political tensions, with the case drawing significant attention due to its connection to historical and ideological debates surrounding Veer Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi Fined Rs 200 for Skipping Court Appearance, Ordered to Appear on April 14

