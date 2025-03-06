26-year-old student from Telangana found dead with bullet wounds in US, says family Telangana student killed in US: The US authorities informed family members that the cause of death would be known after an autopsy.

Telangana student killed in US: A 26-year-old student from Telangana was allegedly found dead with bullet wounds in the US, though the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, his family members said on Wednesday.

The family is native of Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad.

Exact cause of death unknown

G Praveen was pursuing MS in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His family was informed by US authorities on Wednesday morning (Indian time). His cousin Arun told news agency PTI that some friends said that Praveen's body was found with bullets. According to his cousin, some friends claimed that Praveen was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a store, but the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed to the family.

Arun mentioned that Praveen had called his father in the early hours of Wednesday, but his father missed the call as he was asleep. Praveen's parents are in a state of shock after receiving news of his tragic death, he added.

Family members approached MLAs, other leaders

The US authorities informed Praveen's family that the exact cause of death would be determined after an autopsy.

Praveen, who had completed his B Tech in Hyderabad, went to the US in 2023 to pursue his MS. He visited India in December 2024 and returned to America in January 2025.

The family has approached local MLAs and other leaders seeking help in bringing Praveen's body back to India.

It is pertinent to mention that at least two Indian students from Telangana, one from Khammam in November last year and another from Hyderabad in January this year, were allegedly shot dead in the US.

(With PTI inputs)

