Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue opps continue on 11th day as experts struggle to locate trapped workers Rescue efforts at the collapsed SLBC tunnel in Telangana continue on the 11th day, with teams struggling to locate eight trapped workers. Authorities are considering robotic assistance, while repairing the damaged conveyor belt is expected to speed up debris removal.

The rescue operation at the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel entered its 11th day on Tuesday, with no breakthrough yet in locating the eight trapped workers. Officials remain hopeful that the damaged conveyor belt, crucial for clearing debris, will be operational soon.

Rescue efforts in full swing

Rescuers, working in three shifts, are continuing the debris removal and dewatering process inside the tunnel. The presence of large quantities of slush and water has posed significant challenges for the teams involved in the rescue mission.

According to officials, more than 12 agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, and the Navy, are engaged in the operation, with over 700 personnel on the ground. Authorities believe that repairing the damaged conveyor belt will aid in removing the muck more efficiently, expediting the rescue process.

Use of robots under consideration

On Monday evening, Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad stated that the state government is exploring the option of deploying robots inside the tunnel to ensure the safety of the rescue personnel. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who visited the site on Sunday, instructed officials to use robotic assistance if needed to prevent any danger to the rescue teams.

Struggle to locate trapped workers

Despite continuous excavation efforts, the exact location of the trapped workers remains unknown. Geology experts previously identified anomalies in the tunnel structure, but excavation at two suspected locations did not yield any results. Rescuers are currently focused on removing debris in the last 40-50 meters of the tunnel collapse site.

The roof of the under-construction SLBC tunnel partially collapsed on February 22, trapping eight workers inside.

The trapped individuals include two engineers, two operators, and four labourers. Authorities have identified them as Manoj Kumar and Sri Niwas from Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Singh from Jammu & Kashmir, Gurpreet Singh from Punjab, and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu from Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has assured that the state government is taking all necessary measures to expedite the rescue mission. He emphasized that once the conveyor belt is repaired, the operations will gain momentum. Additionally, he has pledged full support to the affected families, stating that the government is committed to resolving the crisis.

As the rescue operation continues, authorities are racing against time to locate and save the trapped workers. The state government, along with national and local rescue teams, remains steadfast in its mission to bring them to safety.

(Inputs from PTI)