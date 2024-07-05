Allahabad HC seeks ASI response on Agra Jama Masjid survey request

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Shahi Idgah mosque and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, in Mathura.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to respond to a suit seeking a survey of the Jama Masjid in Agra. The plaintiffs allege that the remains of the idol of Thakur Keshav Dev, associated with Krishna Janmabhoomi, were buried under the mosque.

Claims and requests

The plaintiffs claimed that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb demolished the Keshav Dev temple in Mathura in 1670 and buried the idol's remains under the Jama Masjid in Agra. They have requested a survey by the ASI and the appointment of an advocate commissioner to oversee the process.

Court proceedings

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain issued the order during a hearing related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case, filed in the name of the deity Thakur Keshav Dev Ji. The court observed the need for an SIT report and an archaeological survey, instructing the defendants' counsel to file a reply by the next hearing date.

Impleadment application

Previously, the management committee of the Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura filed an application to be added as a defendant in the suit. A copy of this application was provided to the plaintiffs during the hearing.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for August 5.

