Akhilesh Yadav accepts Congress' invitation to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Uttar Pradesh

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that he has received an invitation to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will enter Uttar Pradesh on February 16. Yadav accepted the invitation and said he would join the yatra either in Amethi or Raebareli.

Yadav accepted the invitation by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to join the yatra in its Uttar Pradesh leg and extended greetings to the party.

"Akhilesh Yadav has received an invitation from Mallikarjun Kharge to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Yadav has given consent to join the yatra either in Amethi or Raebareli," the SP said in a statement.

Yadav expressed his anticipation that the Nyay Yatra would align with the SP's strategy of the PDA upon entering the state, advancing their campaign for 'social justice and mutual harmony'. "It is hoped that the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will enter Uttar Pradesh and align with the PDA's strategy, further advancing our movements for 'social justice' and 'mutual harmony.' The teamwork between 'I.N.D.I.A.' and the PDA's strategy will script a new history of victory," it added.

According to the information, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh on 16 February. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has invited Akhilesh Yadav to join the public rally to be organised at National Inter College in Chandauli's Saiyadraja on February 16.

A few days ago, when Yadav was asked about his potential participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, he expressed displeasure and said that he had not yet received any invitation to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra. Asked by journalists whether he would join Gandhi's yatra when it enters Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said, "Many big events are organised, but we are not invited. Why should we seek an invitation?"

The Yatra, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. It has been planned that the Yatra will cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states.

The yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states. The yatra will move to Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Before starting the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will pay homage to martyrs at the Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal, built in memory of those killed in the last Anglo-Manipur War in 1891.

According to the route released by the party, the yatra will stay the longest in Uttar Pradesh, covering 1,074 km in 11 days. It would pass through politically vital areas, including Amethi, the Gandhi family bastion of Rae Bareli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasi. The Yatra will traverse 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot. It will cover 110 districts in 67 days, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. Rahul Gandhi will address public gatherings and interact with civil society members and organisations twice a day during the yatra.

