Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Bengal's Jalpaiguri after two-day hiatus

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

After a two-day hiatus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday resumed 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Gandhi was received by West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri in the northern part of the state.

From Siliguri, he will travel to Jalpaiguri district, from where the Yatra will resume in the afternoon. The Yatra, which will proceed both by bus and on foot, will halt for the night near Siliguri.

On Monday, it will head to Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district, before entering Bihar where the politics is seeing a fresh churn.

The Yatra is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda and then after travelling through Murshidabad, it will leave the state on February 1.

Kharge writes to Mamata

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to ensure that the programme is held smoothly in the state.

Congress earlier alleged that some of its banners featuring Gandhi were vandalised in Jalpaiguri. Chowdhury also raised concern over facing obstacles in securing permission for organising public meetings as a part of the Yatra in the state.

A day before the Yatra entered West Bengal, CM Banerjee announced that her party, the TMC, will contest the Lok Sabha elections in the state by itself, and not as part of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

The Yatra is scheduled to travel 6,713 km over 67 days, traversing 110 districts across 15 states before concluding in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Congress wanted to steal I.N.D.I.A bloc’s leadership, conspired to project Kharge as PM face: JDU after exit