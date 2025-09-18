'When you can't pay EMI': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Thar; leaves internet stunned | Video Generally, Blinkit personnel use bicycles, motorbikes or even electric bikes to provide the deliveries. However, recently, a Blinkit delivery agent was seen using a black Mahindra Thar. The video has now gone viral on social media.

New Delhi:

Blinkit is quite popular in India for its instant delivery services. From your daily essentials to electronic items, Blinkit provides all its deliveries within just 10 minutes.

Generally, Blinkit personnel use bicycles, motorbikes or even electric bikes to provide the deliveries. However, recently, a Blinkit delivery agent was seen using a black Mahindra Thar. The video has now gone viral on social media, in which the delivery personnel was seen using the Thar.

"Is this for real? Blinkit delivering via THAR," said an Instagram user, @divyagroovezz, while sharing the video. "@letsblinkit are you paying this much to your delivery boys for real?? Or @mahindrathar you are offering THAR in very cheap price nowadays?? @arunpanwarx."

In the video, a man could be heard saying, "Bhai, ye bhai Thar se Blinkit se delivery karne aaye hai, sach mein bhai dekh rahe ho (Bro, this guy has come to deliver Blinkit in a Thar, you are seeing this for real)."

So far, the video has garnered nearly 11,000 likes on Instagram.

Internet stunned

The video has left the internet stunned. One of the Instagram user, @rishab_r.r.s, said: "Today I ordered from zepto 3 boys on a single bike came like we goes with our friend tu free hai chal tu bhi saath."

A user, @ashrajahuja, meanwhile, claimed that it must be the owner of the Blinkit store, who might have come personally for the delivery. "it must be the owner of the said branch (blinkit franchise program), who had to go near your place/some issue with the riders bike etc," the user said.

Another user, @harshittomerexfr2, on the other hand, said some people are engaged in such activities only to pass their time. "Some ppl just do it for timepass or experience i myself met a scorpion owner delivering me stuffs," the user said.

Meanwhile, another user - @vanshh0001 - joked: "Mota chain mota paisaa." Another user wrote, "When you can’t pay emi."