Bull climbs 60-foot water tank in Rajasthan's Ajmer | Watch viral video here The incident in Rajasthan's Ajmer has left everyone stunned, with people jokingly saying that the bull might have drunk 'Red Bull' or 'Mountain Dew'.

Ajmer:

A unique incident came to light in Rajasthan's Ajmer, where a bull climbed a 60-foot water tank on Saturday, surprising everyone and forcing the local officials to launch a rescue operation.

For this, the officials called a crane, but were forced to pause the rescue operation in the night. The officials had planned to launch the rescue operation the next day, but the bull managed to come down on its own.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, in which the bull can be spotted at the top of the water tank in Ajmer. Take a look at it here:

Incident leaves internet stunned

This incident, meanwhile, has left the internet stunned and amazed. A user, Chandan Mohanty, wrote on Facebook: "Look for the cow's aunt who denied their marriage!"

Another user, Abraham Mathews, said: "Oh boy..... Now #Basanti_Malini will have to Agree to his proposal too."

A user, Prabir Kumar Samaddar, meanwhile, joked that the cow will 'jump' from the top. "Can't take turns, had to continue walking," said a user, Sujay Dicholkar.

Another user, Tanveer Ahmad, joked that the bull might have drunk 'Red Bull' or 'Mountain Dew'. "Catch the fellow who whispered into the bulls ears, that water is available on the top!!!!" said a user on Facebook.