'Assistant to my wife': Noida man's honest LinkedIn job title wins the internet

In a world where LinkedIn job titles often lean toward the self-important or overly technical, one Noida man has taken a different route and the internet loves him for it. Anil Baveja, who previously held senior roles at automobile companies including Honda Cars India, updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect a new role he took on in August 2023: “Assistant to my wife.” The simple, self-aware phrase has caught widespread attention for its honesty and wit.

According to his LinkedIn history, Baveja spent over 16 years at Honda Cars India, eventually becoming the Operating Head of Marketing & Strategy. He later served as a General Manager at another automotive firm before stepping away from the corporate world.

Rather than list himself as “consultant” or “freelancer” he opted for a title that’s both humorous and revealing about his current priorities.

Social media applauds the move

The profile first gained traction after a Reddit user shared a screenshot, prompting a flood of reactions ranging from amused to admiring. “Not a lunatic, a legend,” one commenter wrote. “We like an honest man,” said another. “This dude is living my dream job,” someone added.

Another user joked, “Aww. This is my husband's job too. The only issue is that the performance reviews can be a bit awkward.” One Redditor noted, “Honestly, if he is looking for work, it’ll probably make someone laugh instead of questioning a blank spot on his timeline.”

Others called it inspirational, pointing out how rare it is to see honesty like this on a platform often criticized for corporate posturing. Baveja’s job title has resonated widely because it cuts through the noise no jargon, no inflated roles, just a straightforward acknowledgment of a domestic shift many go through but few openly acknowledge.