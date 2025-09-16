Mumbai woman turns her domestic help 'Didi' into a 'Dubai Diva' with Google Gemini, wins hearts online | Video The Google Gemini Nano Banana AI feature creates realistic images from pictures uploaded by users. This Google feature is completely free, with no usage limits. You can create as many images as you like with this tool.

Mumbai:

The Google Gemini Nano Banana AI trend has taken social media by storm, with users experimenting to create hyper-realistic images. In one heartwarming instance, a Mumbai woman used the tool to bring a smile to her domestic help, Puja Didi, by generating pictures of her enjoying a vacation in Dubai and other destinations.

The video starts with Pallavi asking Puja Didi where she would like to see herself traveling, to which Puja replied, "Dubai." Pallavi then uploaded her picture to Google Gemini, and the AI-generated image showed Puja happily vacationing in Dubai.

The video shared by an Instagram user named Pallavi has gone viral, bringing smiles not just to Puja but to many others on social media as well.

"And all the photos have made their way to WA stories," an Instagram captioned the video.

Here's how social media reacts

A user in a comment section wrote: "Didi is looking like she is having the time of her life."

"I live in Dubai, and if she ever wants to visit, she has a home in my home. I will take her shopping, too, because those clothes looked bomb," said another user.

"Wow. How sweet is her smile," wrote a user.

"So amazing, small things can get a huge smile on someone’s face! God bless!," commented a user.

Many other social media users reacted to the post using red heart emojis.

Pallavi, in a comment section, thanked her followers for showing love to Puja Didi and wrote, "Thank you for showing so much love to Puja Didi, you guys. Little joys of life- seemed like the best use of AI (even if it gives her three hands in a photo)."

Google Gemini viral trends

Google Gemini's new Nano Banana AI image creator has become extremely popular among young people. Netizens are using this Google AI tool to create retro saree images, which are then being posted on social media platforms. These days, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X are flooded with retro-style pictures created by Google Gemini.

This Google AI tool is completely free and can quickly generate AI images. According to a report, Google states that over 200 million images have been downloaded since the tool's launch.

