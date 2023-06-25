Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Viral: Man sells panipuri in moving train, internet reacts

India is obsessed with street food. And one food that is loved by people of all age groups is panipuri. But finding a vendor who makes the delicious snack with the perfect crunch is a task, especially when one is traveling. However, this vendor took an oath to make passengers on a moving train happy and give them a burst of flavours.

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein a man can be seen selling panipuris in a moving train. The man is surrounded by passengers in the video and a few of them are making their journey worthwhile by enjoying the snack.

The video was shared by a Twitter user Sagar who wrote, "When you put your business mind on the right track."

Soon after the video went viral, internet users started reacting to it being their funny best. While some laughed it off, a section of users found it inappropriate. One user wrote, "This can happen only in Mumbai and Delhi. Another user wrote, "Only in India...this would be called innovative...while totally disregarding rights of general public and civic sense."

Yet another user wrote, "This is real startup. Hatsoff to this man."

Also knowns as fuchka, phuchka, gupchup, pani ke patashe, golgapa, the snack is traced back to the Mahabharata. Its origin is debatable. Panipuri can be made with all-purpose flour, wheat flour, and semolina. It is served with spiced water prepared with tamarind and mint, onions, potatoes, chickpeas, and coriander leaves on top.

