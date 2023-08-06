Viral: Aligarh elderly artisan makes world's largest lock for Ram temple in Ayodhya | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TUSHAR_KN Aligarh elderly artisan makes world's largest lock for Ram temple

Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will be inaugurated next year in January. The members of the temple trust plan to invite more than 25,000 religious leaders from across 136 Sanatan traditions of the ceremony. Ahead of its consecration ceremony, an elderly artisan from Aligarh made the world's largest lock for the Ram Temple.

The lock weighs around 400 kg and took months for Satya Prakash Sharma to finish making it. It is 10 feet high, 9.5 inches thick, and 4.5 feet wide. According to Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials, they will first check if the lock can be put to use. The giant lock was recently displayed at the Aligarh exhibition which takes place every year.

Take a look:

The picture of the lock is doing rounds on the internet and has stunned devotees. Speaking of the preparation, Sharma said his family has been in the business of making handmade locks for more than a century. The artisan also has been in the grinding, hammering, and shining locks business in the district for more than 45 years. He further revealed that the lock is a labour of love and his wife also helped him to make it. The total expense for the lock was about Rs 2 lakh and Sharma used his life's savings for his dream project.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the Bhoomi Pujan programme for the Ram Temple. PM Modi laid a silver brick weighing 40 kg as the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir. For the occasion, spiritual leaders from all faiths were invited. PM Modi first offered prayers at Hanumangarhi followed by laying the foundation stone and a speech.

