Rapper Drake plays Lata Mangeshkar's 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' remix in concert

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MR_GOSWORLD Rapper Drake plays Lata Mangeshkar's song

A video featuring Canadian rapper Drake and Lil Wayne performing on late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic number 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' from the popular 1994 Bollywood film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...' at a concert has gone viral. However, it is not clear if the video is authentic. A user shared a clip of the two rappers and wrote as the caption: "Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desi community."

Check out the video here:

The clip features Drake mixing his songs with 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' originally picturised on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. The clip has received a mixed response and some even claim it's fake. Some went on to drop hilarious comments saying that the DJ was Indian. One user said that "I was at this show and this never happened." One user wrote, "If she was alive she would sue lol,” commented. “Why outsider always use our things to get famous,” added another user. “Bruh it’s fake…. literally anyone can find that entire concert video Toronto OVOFest 2022,” commented a user. “Literally front row of this & that never happened,” added another user.

'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' is the famous song from the blockbuster movie 'Hum Apke Hai Koun' and was sung by late singers Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. The authenticity of the video is still not clear and many Twitter users claim that the news is fake, even Drake has not responded to the viral video yet.

Also Read: Why is India Lockdown trending on Twitter? Know all about the 'alarming' trend

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi look rules Malaysia fashion show, Bollywood fans send love from India

Read More Trending News