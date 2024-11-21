Monkey's jump on sunroof turns into a disaster for car owner | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X A monkey leaped from a rooftop onto a parked car, shattering the sunroof.

In a bizarre twist of fate, a car owner in India might be reconsidering their love for the sunroof feature, all thanks to an unexpected "visitor" from above. A viral video circulating on social media has left netizens in splits, showing a monkey making a dramatic entrance via a car's sunroof, resulting in a shattered mess.

The incident, caught on CCTV, shows a car parked by the side of the road with its sunroof wide open. Just as the vehicle rests in peace, an audacious monkey drops from above and lands squarely on the sunroof. In a split second, the glass shatters into pieces, leaving the car owner to face the consequences. The monkey, seemingly unfazed, quickly makes its exit, leaving behind a trail of broken glass.

While the monkey’s nonchalant escape has amused many, the car owner is likely wishing they had opted for a sunroof-less model. The viral video, which was posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by @GaurangBhardwa1, has quickly garnered over 400,000 views. The caption reads: “Le le gaya tera sunroof,” which roughly translates to “Your sunroof is gone.”

The hilarious yet unfortunate incident has sparked a wave of witty reactions from social media users. One user commented, “A monkey, coming in through the sunroof,” while another quipped, “Kicked out from the roof of the house, now broke the roof of the car!” A third user joked, “That’s over Rs 1 lakh in damage!”

It seems that the monkey’s carefree exit was the real highlight, with one user pointing out, “It left as if nothing happened!” Meanwhile, the car owner might now be thinking twice before boasting about the luxury feature that was supposed to be a symbol of style and class.

So, next time you're considering a car with a sunroof, remember: it’s not just the fresh air you’re letting in, but potentially a monkey too!