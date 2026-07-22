'People have slowly turned into machines': Man opens laptop during 5-minute traffic jam, video goes viral

New Delhi:

A short traffic signal stop has sparked a much bigger conversation about work-life balance after a man was filmed opening his laptop and getting back to work while sitting on the back of a motorcycle.

The viral clip, shared on X, has struck a chord with professionals online. While the video lasts only a few seconds, it has prompted many to question whether work has begun to spill into every spare moment of daily life.

Man opens laptop during traffic jam

The video shows a motorcycle caught in slow-moving traffic. At first, nothing seems out of the ordinary. But moments later, the pillion rider unzips his backpack, takes out a laptop and starts working while waiting for the traffic to move.

It is not clear what he was working on. However, many viewers guessed he could have been replying to emails, finishing a presentation or clearing pending office tasks before reaching home.

The clip was shared with the caption, "A 5 minute traffic jam at a signal, and this man, sitting on a bike, pulled out his laptop and started working. Even after an 8 hour job, he still has to work on the way home. That probably means he'll continue working even after reaching home. People have slowly turned into machines in India."

Watch the video:

Social media reacts

The video quickly went viral, with many users saying it reflected the growing pressure on employees to remain connected even after office hours.

Several people felt the clip highlighted how laptops and smartphones have blurred the line between work and personal life, making it increasingly difficult for professionals to truly switch off at the end of the day.

Others sympathised with the man, suggesting he may simply have been trying to finish urgent work during the commute so he could spend more time with his family after reaching home.

Some users also said the video pointed to a larger issue, where demanding jobs combined with long daily commutes leave people with very little time to rest.

For many, the discussion ultimately became about much more than a man using a laptop in traffic. The viral clip was widely seen as a reflection of a work culture where even a five-minute pause at a traffic signal is no longer viewed as a break, but as another opportunity to keep working.

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