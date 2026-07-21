Bengaluru auto driver lost his wife 8 years ago, what he still does every morning is touching hearts

New Delhi:

An elderly auto driver from Bengaluru is touching hearts online with a simple ritual he has followed every day for the past eight years. Before starting work, he places fresh flowers in front of photographs of his late wife inside his auto, keeping her memory alive in a way that has resonated with thousands on social media.

The emotional moment was captured by Instagram creator Asish Matthew, who met the driver at the Indiranagar traffic signal. What began as a chance encounter soon turned into a moving conversation about love, loss and learning to carry on after saying goodbye.

Bengaluru auto driver's daily tribute to his late wife

In the video, Asish spots the elderly driver arranging fresh flowers inside his auto while waiting at the traffic signal.

"I saw this man arranging flowers inside his auto while waiting at the Indiranagar traffic signal," Asish says in the video before asking him about the flowers.

The driver then points to a set of photographs displayed above the steering handle and quietly replies, "That's my wife."

He tells Asish that his wife passed away eight years ago, but she continues to be a part of his everyday life. The video later shows several photographs of her placed around the auto, making it clear that her memory travels with him wherever he goes.

The driver also shares that he has a son, a daughter-in-law and six grandchildren. Even so, he says he has never been able to move on from losing his wife.

When asked why he still drives an auto despite his son's request to retire, the elderly man explains that meeting new people and staying occupied helps him deal with his grief.

"My son tells me to stay at home, but if I stay at home, I think too much," he says, explaining why he chooses to continue working instead of retiring.

Internet reacts to the emotional video

The heartfelt interaction struck a chord online, with many social media users saying the driver's gesture reflected a love that had endured despite the passing of time.

"This is the kind of love that stays long after a person is gone," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Everyone deserves to be remembered with this much love."

A third said, "Some people may leave this world, but they never leave someone's heart."

Another user remarked, "This is the sort of love that people spend a lifetime searching for."

Someone who claimed to know the driver personally added, "I see this uncle almost every morning. He always cleans his auto first and decorates it with fresh flowers before starting his day."

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