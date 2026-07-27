Italian woman embraces Indian family traditions, shares 3 unexpected experiences in viral video

New Delhi:

Joining a new family entails getting used to new practices, routines and a different way of life. However, when someone marries into a completely different culture, they are bound to notice the little differences.

Chrissy Varughese, a content creator from Italy, recently shared a viral Instagram video in which she talked about three surprising things she experienced after marrying into an Indian family. Even though she had expected colourful festivals and delicious food, it was the little things about how Indian families interact that surprised her the most. Her video has become quite popular on social media, especially among couples from different cultures.

1. You're never allowed to stay hungry

What Chrissy found fascinating about Indian families is how they show their affection through food. However, she admitted she wasn't prepared for the endless servings that came her way after marrying into an Indian household.

She joked that the moment she finished one plate, another helping would appear, adding that she quickly realised saying, "I'm full," doesn't always end the meal in an Indian home. According to her, this overwhelming hospitality was one of the sweetest surprises she experienced.

2. Guests do not participate in kitchen activities

One of the cultural differences that Chrissy found interesting was the way guests are treated at family gatherings. According to Chrissy, in her family in Italy, everyone would help with cooking or cleaning up after dinner. However, in her husband's family, guests were simply expected to sit back and enjoy themselves. Chrissy admitted that it felt quite strange at first, but she eventually understood that it was another way Indian families make their guests feel comfortable and cared for.

3. Family members are refreshingly honest

The third unexpected thing was the straightforwardness of conversations. For example, she heard comments such as, "You should go get your eyebrows done," or, "I don't really like this choli with the lehenga." Initially, Chrissy thought something was wrong, but she soon realised that these remarks were made out of care and friendliness rather than malice. Over time, she learnt to appreciate this honesty among family members.

In her Instagram caption, she wrote that while she expected new traditions and celebrations after marrying into an Indian family, it was the everyday moments that surprised her the most. She added that learning about a different family culture while sharing her own Italian traditions has been one of the best parts of her marriage.

She also reminded viewers that every family is different and that these were simply her personal experiences. "Different doesn't mean better or worse, it just means there's something new to learn," she wrote.

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