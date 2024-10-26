Embarrassed NRI calls out fellow Indians on Germany flight: ‘Behave like humans’ in viral post

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

In a thought-provoking Reddit post that has gained significant attention, an NRI residing in Krakow has voiced deep disappointment over the behaviour of fellow Indians while travelling. The user shared a chaotic experience on a recent flight from Munich to Delhi, where some passengers created a scene that left him feeling embarrassed about his nationality. He urged others to “behave like human beings.”

The post begins with a heartfelt confession: “Sometimes I am ashamed to be seen as an Indian.” The user urged fellow travellers to reflect on their actions, questioning why many seem oblivious to how their behaviour affects the perception of their community abroad.

The individual described an eight-hour flight delay that culminated in loud commotion as boarding commenced. "All I could hear were loud Indians shouting, while the other side of the airport was calm," they noted. Once onboard, the chaos escalated: passengers were playing Instagram reels at full volume and cutting in line, showing a blatant disregard for basic etiquette.

The user shared a particularly unsettling moment when a nearby passenger removed her shoes, unleashing a foul odour that permeated the cabin. "I never believed the stereotypes about stinking Indians... but it changed," the user reflected, expressing frustration over the lack of awareness among some travellers.

Even after landing, the chaos persisted as the user witnessed a staff member struggling to help a disabled woman who was being blocked by impatient travellers eager to grab their luggage.



This prompted a heartfelt plea: “If you behave like that, please understand everyone notices it. You are representing India, so behave like a human being.”

The post resonated with many, as fellow Redditors shared their own experiences of similar unruly behaviour among Indian passengers. While some criticised the user for calling out their community, the overwhelming response supported the idea that etiquette and awareness are essential for presenting a positive image abroad.

In a world where cultural representation matters, this NRI’s candid reflections serve as a reminder of the importance of civility and consideration, urging all to reflect on how their actions might impact the perception of their home country on the global stage.