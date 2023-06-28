WATCH: Ugly fight breaks out between two men in Delhi Metro; video viral

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Delhi Metro

In yet another shameful incident in Delhi Metro, an intense fight broke out between two men onboard a metro in Violet Line. The video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media wherein the men in question can be seen in a violent fight, throwing kicks and punches at each other.

The incident is said to have taken place from Violet Line between Raja Nahar Singh and Kashmiri Gate. For the unversed, the Violet Line, or Line 6 is the only line that connects three cities—Delhi, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh and has 32 metro stations. The video also shows other passengers in the metro coach trying to stop two men and extricate them from each other.

Watch the video of the fight here:

Lately, the Delhi Metro has been under scrutiny after multiple bizarre video shot inside the metro coaches went viral. Another video took the internet by storm recently wherein a couple was spotted kissing passionately inside a Delhi metro coach. In the video, a co-passenger, an elderly woman, was seen objecting to it, however, the couple bashed the woman instead.

Earlier, a photo of a couple kissing went viral and triggered an outrage on social media over creating inconvenience for co-passengers. Reacting to the viral photo, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and claimed that no such couple was found in the HudaCity Centre metro. DMRC, time and again, have requested commuters to refrain from indulging in such obscene activities and asked them to report such incidents to the nearest available metro staff/CISF immediately.

Last week, a video of a girl straightening her hair inside a metro coach created a buzz on social media. In the viral video, the girl was seen fixing her hair using an electrical socket provided to the commuters for mobile charging.

