'I saw people hitting their heads': Passenger's chilling account of Air India turbulence goes viral

New Delhi:

For most travellers, turbulence is little more than a few uncomfortable bumps during a flight. But for passengers aboard Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi, Tuesday's journey turned into a frightening experience that many say they won't forget anytime soon.

As the aircraft encountered severe turbulence mid-air, passengers were reportedly thrown from their seats, cabin items were tossed around, and panic spread across the cabin. While the flight landed safely in Delhi and no serious injuries were reported, several passengers later shared how terrifying those moments felt.

One of them was social media user Minchen, whose emotional post on X (formerly Twitter) has since gone viral.

'The worst two hours of my life'

Sharing a video from inside the aircraft, the passenger described the incident as the "worst two hours" of their life. "The worst two hours of my life. Please, please, please always wear your seatbelt on a plane, even when the seatbelt sign is off." The passenger went on to describe the chaos inside the cabin as the aircraft hit turbulence.

"I saw people being thrown into the air, hitting their heads, and getting injured. For a while, I genuinely thought we weren't going to make it. I hope everyone is okay!" The post has resonated with thousands online, with many saying it serves as an important reminder to keep seat belts fastened throughout a flight.

Aircraft reportedly dropped around 300 feet

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft is reported to have descended by approximately 300 feet during the turbulence event, likely due to strong atmospheric disturbances. Air India later confirmed that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a brief turbulence-related event during the cruise phase, resulting in a temporary loss of altitude. The airline stressed that the aircraft landed safely in Delhi and that all passengers and crew disembarked without major incident.

Air India confirms minor injuries

In its official statement, Air India said there were no serious injuries. However, a small number of passengers and crew members who sustained minor injuries were taken to the airport's medical facility for precautionary examination and treatment. "The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India's highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," the airline said.

Why you should always keep your seat belt fastened

While turbulence rarely threatens the structural safety of an aircraft, aviation experts consistently warn that most turbulence-related injuries happen because passengers are not wearing their seat belts. Unexpected pockets of rough air can occur even when the weather appears calm, which is why airlines advise passengers to keep their seat belts loosely fastened whenever they are seated, regardless of whether the seat belt sign is illuminated.

For those aboard AI2379, that simple safety measure may have made all the difference during what one passenger described as the most frightening flight of their life.

Also read:

Why planes shake mid-air: What is turbulence, why does it happen and how does it affect flights?