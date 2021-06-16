Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWARA BHASKER Netizens hit out at Swara Bhasker after her comments on Ghaziabad’s elderly man assault case

Actress Swara Bhasker never shy away from putting forward her opinions. Recently, a video of a 72-year-old Muslim man named Abdul Samad Saifi being brutally thrashed and his beard cut off in Ghaziabad’s Loni has gone viral. The video has taken social media by storm over the last few days and even resulted in the Uttar Pradesh government filing an FIR against Twitter India and eight others in the case.

Actress Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Agree. I can believe a bunch of Muslims beat up an old Muslim man, but forced him to chant #JaiShriRam & cut off his beard?! That really the whole story? Anyway.. Love how Sanghis r conveniently ignoring the prime accused that Pravesh who beat the old man & forced him to chant!"

Swara's tweet did not go down well with a section of netizens who blamed the actress for propogating communal hatred. In another tweet, Swara said, "RW & Sanghis vomiting on my timeline ‘coz Ghaziabad police named 3 Muslims. Jacka**** the prime accused is literally a Pravesh Gujjar. The man is on camera forcing the old man to chant #JaiShriRam Yes it is a desecration of my God and my religion and I’m ashamed.. as shud you be."

While netizens slammed the actress, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also urged an FIR to be filed against the actress. He tweeted, "An FIR should be filed against this urban naxal #SwaraBhasker also who is a compulsive liar and an expert in inciting communal violence."