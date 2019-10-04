Man lip-syncs Salman Khan's song while walking sheep. Twitterati react

Man lip-syncs Salman Khan's song while walking sheep

In case you are having a boring day at your workplace, and you just can’t wait for the weekend to arrive, you need to watch this video to get your own share of little joy from the internet.

In a video that's going viral on Twitter, a man is seen walking his sheep and lip-syncing a song from a Salman Khan movie.

In the video, which was originally shared by Prataysha Rath, the man is singing 'Ye Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai Mitwa' song from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

This video has received over 180 thousand views and over 1,700 likes on the micro-blogging website.

The internet is hooked to the video and people have been reacting on the video. Replying to video a user wrote, 'Just want to watch this full video' while a other user thanked Pratyasha for sharing the clip, "Hahaha! Thanks for sharing. Moments like these make people happy".

Here are some of the reactions on the video:

He is happy and enjoying in whatever he have

I want to be like him😍😍😍 — ABDUL (@AshiqueAbdul_) October 3, 2019

He got the laugh perfectly 😍 — P. K. 🌸🎶 (@Pallavisms) October 1, 2019

Twitter " a wide platform for tallents " — Krissrn (@Srn52498488) October 3, 2019

While some users were curious about the colour of the sheep in the video:

What's with the colour of goats? — Animetabh Bachchan🇮🇳 (@DevilJokerK) October 1, 2019