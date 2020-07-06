Huge bird flies over US beach with 'shark' gripped in its claws. Video leaves netizens stunned

Image Source : TWITTER/ TRACKING SHARKS In the video, fish can be seen trying to free itself from the clutches of bird but in vain.

Netizens were left amazed when a video of a huge bird flying with a large fish gripped within its claws went viral. The video shot last week at Myrtle Beach of USA shows the predatory bird flying over the beach with a fish-which was guessed to be a small shark.



As per the CBS News, the phenomenal view was captured by Ashley White and after Kelly Burbage shared the clip on Facebook, it began eliciting amazing responses.

The clip was widely circulated on Twitter.

Twitter account 'Tracking Sharks' shared the video asking for help in identifying the bird and the fish. "Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach Kelly Burbage," the caption read. In the video, fish can be seen trying to free itself from the clutches of bird but in vain.

Have a look at the video below:

Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7 — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020

"Nature is crazy," wrote a Twitter user.

"Okay, this is insane," commented another.

This is a ladyfish indeed! — Ed Killer (@TCPalmEKiller) June 30, 2020

It’s an osprey with a spanish mackerel. 100% confident. — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) July 1, 2020

Definitely an Osprey... check out some of these images taken from our hide in England..amazing birds! pic.twitter.com/mmbJdiboLC — River Gwash Ospreys (@GwashOspreys) July 1, 2020

While Twitter users tried to guess the fish- the debate ranged from small shark, a ladyfish to a Spanish mackerel.

As far as the bird is concerned, the general consensus was that it was an osprey, which is a large raptor that is known for feeding on fish.

