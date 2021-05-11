Image Source : TWITTER/@FRED035SCHULTZ Elderly couple wins hearts with sassy dance moves, netizens say 'age is just a number'

Age is just a number! Several videos on the Internet featuring elderly people grooving on some peppy songs are the perfect proof of the saying. Recently, a clip was shared by a Twitter user which shows an awwdorable couple flaunting the best dance moves. Well, the video has already taken the internet by storm. A Spanish foot-tapping tune is being played in the background therefore the two of them indulge in a ballroom-style dance. Notably, the enthusiasm of the couple to live life is much higher than that of young people.

It looks like they could have been professional dancers in their heydays and haven't lost the touch yet. User Fred Schultz posted the video with the caption, "They still got it."

Take a look at the video:

The comments section was flooded with appreciation and love from netizens and many heart emojis. A user wrote, "Age is just number.." Another wrote. "Idk who’s grandma and grandpa this is, but they mines now. The vibe is undeniable."

"Where can I find this *awesome* couple? I wanna party with *these* two! Loving them so much!!! I hope my hubby & I are just like that when the time comes," commented a user.