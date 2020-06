Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@I_AM_BISWAJIT_ Heavy rain blows away holy flag atop Sri Mandir in Odisha

In yet another natural calamity, the holy flag atop Sri Mandir in Odisha’s Puri flew off on June 15 raising concerns among the devotees as it is considered a bad omen for the Hindu community. This is the fourth time that the ‘Patitapabana’ flag has been snapped off from the holy shrine in the recent past.

