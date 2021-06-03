Anupamaa, Kavya's war of words take internet by storm; fans share endless jokes and memes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STARPLUS Anupama, Kavya's war of words take internet by storm; fans share endless jokes and memes

Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa has been grabbing eyeballs from day one because of the twists and turns that we get to witness in the plot and characterization. The show's actors Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, and Kavya played by Madalsa Sharma have been entertaining the audience for months now. In the recent episode, Anupamaa aka Rupali gave it back to Kavya when she accused Anupamaa and her family of hiding her fiance Vanraj. The audience loved how Anupamaa kept her ground strong. It was packed with drama, emotions and high-intensity dialogues.

Fans loved every bit of the drama. The audience praised Rupali Ganguly's power pact acting and enjoyed the dialogues that exchanged between Anupamaa and Kavya. For the unversed, as per the lastest plot Kavya and Vanraj were finally to get married but on their wedding day, he suddenly went missing. As always, Kavya's first doubt was on his first wife Anupama and her family. She called her up and threatened her of a police complaint.

As Kavya was just about to hit her son, Anupama caught her hand and threatened to beat her up instead. This was the showdown for the fans as they thoroughly enjoyed it.

Ever since the episode went on air fans have been sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. One of them wrote, "Vanraj got married to Kavya Now He will have EMA with Anupama." The other said, "Disappointed Anupama ko kavya k kaan k neeche sitaar bajana tha."

Take a look at the hilarious memes, jokes, and funny Tweets shared by the fans: