YRF thanks Amul for doodle tribute to Netflix docuseries ‘The Romantics’. See post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMUL_INDIA YRF thanks Amul for doodle tribute to ‘The Romantics’

Trending News: Since The Romantics, a show by YRF celebrating the legacy of Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films (YRF), dropped on Netflix, it has caused a frenzy in the country. The series features a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and Aditya Chopra, the elusive Yash Raj scion. On February 14, the OTT platform released the series, which has been a huge success.

Recently, Amul shared an image on social media that celebrated the show's triumph. The doodle depicted a yellow-chiffon clad heroine walking with a piece of toast smeared with butter, with the words ‘Kuch Lamhe Romance ke!’ written on it.

YRF responded to the post, expressing gratitude to Amul for being "utterly butterly ROMANTIC!" The post shared by YRF on Instagram has received over 5,000 likes.

Take a look at the post below:

For those unfamiliar with the show, Smriti Mundhra's four-part documentary, The Romantics, pays tribute to Chopra's extensive career, which epitomised Bollywood romance with heroes and heroines serenading each other in mustard fields while chiffon sarees fluttered in the wind.

ALSO READ:

Kili and Neema Paul dance to Haryanvi song by Sapna Choudhary, desi netizens love it. Watch

Sonu Sood is a fan of Bihar man whose soulful cover of Dil De Diya Hai went viral. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to viral video of Delhi University teachers dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Read More Trending News