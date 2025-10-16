YouTube outage affects millions, users flood social media with memes YouTube suffered a significant outage today that was acknowledged by the company, leading users to confirm the disruption on social media and start a massive meme fest.

New Delhi:

The Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube suffered a significant outage today, leaving services inaccessible for roughly an hour. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, reports began climbing at 4:47 am, peaking with more than 4,000 user reports. The issue was largely resolved by around 5:47 am.

The disruption left millions of users unable to watch videos across the main platform. The problem wasn't limited to YouTube alone; related streaming services like YouTube Music and YouTube TV also faced the outage.

The user experience

During the outage, users attempting to watch a video on the desktop site were met with the message, “An error occurred. Please try again later.” Mobile apps on Android and iOS displayed the error “Something went wrong.” Streaming on YouTube Music also failed, although offline downloads remained playable.

Downdetector data indicated that the majority of problems were focused on content delivery: 63per cent of reports were related to video streaming issues, 30per cent concerned the app, and 7per cent involved the website.

Company response and social media frenzy

While the issue was being resolved, TeamYouTube responded on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “If you’re not able to play videos on YouTube right now — we’re on it! Thanks for your patience”. The company later acknowledged the issue more formally: "We’re aware that some of you are experiencing issues watching videos on YouTube right now. We’re investigating the issue and will update the thread here with the latest. Really appreciate your patience”.

As services failed, millions of affected users immediately flocked to social media to confirm the disruption, causing the phrase “Is YouTube down?” to quickly trend, accompanied by thousands of posts and memes.

Social media anecdotes highlighted the peculiar technical irony that some users were still receiving advertisements even when video playback wasn't functioning. One user noted, "the audacity to still give me ads whilst youtube is down".

Other users expressed confusion, initially wondering if their own Wi-Fi was malfunctioning rather than the service itself. This confusion was captured by a viral post: "Me rushing to Twitter to check if YouTube is down for everyone or just my WiFi acting up".

ALSO READ: Giorgia Meloni's 'Namaste' moment with Trump at Gaza Peace Summit captivates social media | Watch