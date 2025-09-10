World Suicide Prevention Day: Can helplines, apps, and AI help prevent suicides? Explained World Suicide Prevention Day: Every year, more than 1,00,000 people commit suicide in India, according to NCRB. There are various causes of suicide such as professional/career problems, a sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, or mental disorders.

New Delhi:

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed globally every year on September 10 to raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented. The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day is "Changing the Narrative on Suicide". The day aims to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma, and raise awareness among organizations, governments, and the public, giving a singular message that suicides are preventable.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide is a major public health challenge, claiming the lives of more than 720,000 people every year in the world. As per the WHO estimate, every 40 seconds, one person dies by suicide globally. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among youth around the world. In India, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau, released in 2022, the suicide rate rose from 9.9 per lakh population in 2017 to 12.4 per lakh in 2022. Young adults aged 18-30 years accounted for 35% of all suicides in 2022. This was closely followed by adults aged 30 to 45 years, who constituted 32 per cent of all suicides.

Can technology help prevent suicides?

Yes, technology can play a significant role in preventing suicide, but it is most effective when used in support of friends, family, counselors, and medical professionals. With the advancement in science and technology, today there are a number of apps and chatbots that offer anonymous support around the clock, providing free consultations to people who might hesitate to contact friends or experts. Artificial intelligence can also analyze search trends or social media posts. Wearable technology like smartwatches can monitor variations in heart rate or sleep patterns that could indicate emotional distress.

But even though technology offers prompt assistance and early warnings, it cannot take the place of professional care, empathy, and human connection.

Helplines, apps, and AI to prevent suicides

Many people have suicidal thoughts when he/she is going through an emotional crisis. Sometimes people feel hopeless, and getting support from someone who cares can make a big difference and save many lives. In India, thousands of calls are made every day to 24-hour hotlines like AASRA and Snehi, which are staffed by volunteers and certified counselors, offering immediate, anonymous assistance at no cost.

Additionally, chatbots and mental health apps are also offering round-the-clock assistance. AI-powered chat interfaces are used by platforms such as Wysa and YourDOST to help users who are experiencing anxiety, loneliness, or suicidal thoughts. A chatbot can offer an immediate response at any time and help to prevent suicidal thoughts.

Key platforms include myShakti, India's first sovereign generative AI chatbot created for Indian data, and Wysa, which offers free self-help tools. AI-driven support is also provided by other platforms like Healo and Sukoon, with some linking to human therapists for a hybrid approach. AI is being used by social media sites like Facebook and Instagram to search posts and comments for warning indicators. This allows them to notify trained moderators or direct users to crisis helplines.

