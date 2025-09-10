World Suicide Prevention Day: From policy to people, here's how several nations are tackling crisis According to the WHO, suicide remains a critical public health issue worldwide, resulting in over 700,000 deaths annually. Each loss impacts families, communities, and societies deeply, creating significant social, emotional and economic challenges.

New Delhi:

September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), a global initiative organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) with the World Health Organization (WHO) as a co-sponsor. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about suicide and emphasising that it is a preventable tragedy.

According to the WHO, suicide remains a critical public health issue worldwide, resulting in over 700,000 deaths annually. Each loss impacts families, communities, and societies deeply, creating significant social, emotional and economic challenges.

In line with this year’s observance, WHO has introduced the “40 Seconds of Action” campaign to highlight the widespread nature of suicide and encourage individuals to take part in prevention efforts. This campaign aims to inspire global action and foster understanding that everyone has a role to play in saving lives.

How are different countries trying to prevent suicides

India

India has undertaken several important initiatives to prevent suicides and improve mental health care nationwide. The government launched the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) to enhance the accessibility and quality of mental health services across the country. As part of this effort, community health workers and counselors are being trained to identify individuals at risk and provide timely assistance and support. Besides, the government has established a National Suicide Prevention Helpline, offering confidential and immediate help to those in crisis. These steps collectively aim to raise awareness, reduce stigma and provide crucial support to vulnerable populations.

Japan

Since 2006, Japan has reduced its suicide rate by over 35 per cent through a strong national strategy. This success is based on three key areas:

Social systems: Combining laws like the Basic Act on Suicide Countermeasures and others to create a strong prevention framework.

Local cooperation: Agencies work together in communities to support people facing various challenges.

Personal support: Hotlines and counseling help individuals in crisis.

These efforts aim to build a society where no one feels driven to take their own life.

United States

The United States also took several steps to prevent suicides. The initiatives include

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for 24/7 confidential support

Public awareness campaigns like “Be There” and “Know the Signs”

Means restriction: safe storage of firearms and medications.

School and workplace suicide prevention programs.

Suicide risk screening integrated into healthcare settings.

Funding for research and data collection on suicide prevention.

Community-based prevention programs and local coalitions.

Legislation supporting mental health parity and funding for services.

Ireland

Ireland has also taken several crucial steps to prevent suicides. They include

Connecting for Life — the national suicide prevention strategy

24/7 crisis helplines like Samaritans and Pieta House.

Awareness campaigns to reduce stigma and encourage help-seeking.

Focus on high-risk groups such as youth and men.

Australia

Australia has also introduced a series of measures to prevent suicides

National Suicide Prevention Strategy (2025–2035): Unified national plan focused on prevention, early intervention, and whole-of-government action.

National Suicide Prevention Office (NSPO): Coordinates national efforts, policies, and research across all sectors.

24/7 Crisis Support Services: Lifeline and other helplines offer immediate help via phone, text, and chat.

Aftercare & Postvention Services: Support for people after a suicide attempt and for those bereaved by suicide.

Focus on High-Risk Groups: Special strategies for youth, men, Indigenous Australians, and rural communities.

Lived Experience Involvement: People with personal experience shape policies and programs.

Culturally Led First Nations Strategy: Community-owned suicide prevention in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

School & Community Programs: Anti-bullying programs, mental health education, and local grassroots initiatives.

WHO guidelines to prevent suicides

Restricting Access to Means: One of the most effective ways to prevent suicide is by limiting access to common methods, such as pesticides, firearms, and certain medications. This reduces the likelihood of impulsive actions leading to death.

Responsible Media Reporting: The media plays a crucial role. WHO recommends avoiding sensational headlines or detailed descriptions of suicide methods, and instead encourages reporting that promotes help-seeking and provides information on support services.

Early Identification and Treatment: Mental health conditions like depression and substance use disorders are major risk factors. Early detection and accessible, effective treatment are essential parts of suicide prevention.

Follow-Up and Support: People who have previously attempted suicide are at high risk. Continuous follow-up care and community-based support after a crisis can greatly reduce the chance of recurrence.

Training of Key Personnel: Health workers, educators, and community leaders should be trained to recognize warning signs of suicide and respond appropriately. This builds a safety net at multiple levels of society.

School-Based Interventions: Programs in schools that promote mental well-being, resilience, and life skills can help prevent suicidal behavior among young people.

Reducing Harmful Substance Use: Since alcohol and drug use increase suicide risk, WHO encourages policies and programs to reduce substance abuse at both individual and community levels.

Community Involvement: Prevention is more effective when communities are engaged. Involving families, peers, and local leaders in prevention efforts helps build supportive environments.

Accessible Mental Health Care: Strengthening and integrating mental health services into primary care ensures that help is available and affordable to those who need it.

Data and Surveillance: Reliable data collection on suicide and suicide attempts helps shape better prevention policies and track progress.