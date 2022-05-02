World's largest 311 litre whisky bottle may fetch Rs 12.49 crore plus in UK auction

Follow us on Image Source : LYONANDTURNBULL.COM The Intrepid contains 311 litre of whisky and has been matured for 32 years

In what may seem like great news for liquor connoisseurs, the world's largest whisky bottle, containing 311 liters of alcohol, is soon going to be auctioned in the UK. Till now, the most expensive whisky bottle ever sold was priced at USD 1.9 million (Rs 14.52 crore). It was officially certified by Guinness World Records when it was bottled last year. Now, the new bottle of whisky, known as The Intrepid, will be competing to become the most expensive bottle ever sold. The Intrepid officially became the world’s largest bottle of whisky on September 9, 2021.

As per an estimate, The Intrepid may fetch upwards of £ 1.3 million, which amounts to Rs 12.49 crore. The Intrepid, stands at 5-feet 11-inches tall and it is set to be auctioned by Edinburgh-based auction house Lyon & Turnbull. It contains the equivalent of 444 standard bottles and it will be auctioned on May 25. Some part of the proceeds will also be going to charity.

The auctioneers have said that any amount the upcoming sale achieves above £1.3 million, 25% will be donated to the Marie Curie charity. As per a website, Colin Fraser of Lyon & Turnbull, who will lead the auction, said the sale of The Intrepid will be of great interest among people around the world. The Intrepid stands at over 5 feet and 11 inches tall and that makes it an object to be had and displayed. The Intrepid has been matured for 32 years.

"I'm sure there will be significant global interest in the auction of The Intrepid, a unique collection spearheaded by the record-breaking bottling standing at an incredible 5ft 11ins tall. Bidders will have the chance to buy a piece of Scotch whisky history. They will become the owners of an exclusive 32-year-old single-malt Scotch from what is widely regarded as one of the world's best distilleries, The Macallan,” Fraser said.