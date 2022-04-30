Deepika Padukone joins Cannes Festival 2022 jury: Amul celebrates with quirky post, 'Deepicannes'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMUL Amul celebrates Deepika Padukone's joining Cannes Festival jury

Deepika Padukone joins Cannes Festival 2022 jury: On Friday, April 29, Amul paid a buttery tribute to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone after she was announced as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Deepika being selected as one of the jury members of the coveted festival came in as a massive moment of pride for India. Following the trajectory, recently, Amul topical has paid a "buttery tribute" to the star.

In the new topical, Amul used a caricature of Deepika Padukone in an elegant gown, hailing her prestigious moment as 'Deepicannes'. The Dairy giant used an intriguing tagline - "every jury loves it" - to complete their latest topical.

Take a look at the wish below:

About Cannes Film Festival

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to kick start next month in France. The 75th Festival de Cannes is slated to begin on May 17 and will come to an end on May 28 with a gala ceremony.

Among the highlights in the competition this year are David Cronenberg's dystopian sci-fi drama 'Crimes of the Future', starring Lea Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Mystery thriller 'Decision to Leave' from South Korean's Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) and 'Showing Up from First Cow filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, starring Michelle Williams are among others.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her, namely Nag Ashwin directorial Project K with Prabhas, The Intern and Draupadi.