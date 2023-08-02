Woman with largest than life mouth breaks world again

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman with largest than life mouth breaks world

The woman who broke the Guinness World Record for the largest mouth gape has now bagged second for the widest mouth ever. The woman named Samantha Ramsdell is a podcaster and has a mouth measuring 4.07 inches wide or 10.33 cm according to the Guinness World Records.

On a basic note, the average size of a woman’s mouth is about 1.74 inches wide or 4.43 cm which means Samantha’s mouth is more than twice the normal range. It is suggested that the woman who enjoys a 3.7 million following on TikTok, recently showed off her achievements on the social media platform.

For the unversed, the largest mouth gape (female) is 6.52cm and is achieved by Samantha Ramsdell (USA) in Norwalk, Connecticut, on July 15, 2021. Samantha Ramsdell revealed that she begged for the second record nearly a year after achieving the first one. The details of her latest record state, the widest mouth is 10.33 centimeters and belongs to Samantha Ramsdell as verified in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA on 29 November 2022.

Ramsdell’s mouth, capable of holding an entire large order of fries from McDonald’s measures 6.52 cm or about 2.5 inches wide. “I never thought it would be possible to be this famous off my mouth, but it’s incredible”, she told Guinness.

The 31-year-old has amassed 1.7 million followers on TikTok after posting videos of stuffing three doughnuts in her mouth at one time and other feats requested by users.

