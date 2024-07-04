‘Kaun hain yeh log’: Woman's bizarre answer claiming Arijit Singh wrote ‘Vande Mataram’ stuns internet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Woman claims Arijit Singh wrote 'Vande Mataram'

Rehan Khan, an Instagram user known for his short interviews and general knowledge questions, has captured attention with a shocking response from one of his interviewees. When Khan asked people about the author of India's national song, a woman's unexpected answer quickly went viral on social media.

When Khan inquired about the writer of India's national song, many people responded with Rabindranath Tagore. However, one woman claimed that Arijit Singh wrote it. Several other individuals interviewed by Khan also admitted they didn't know who wrote India's national song.

Watch the viral video:

After the video went viral on social media, it garnered over two lakh views, received more than 1,500 likes, and attracted numerous comments.

One person commented, "How tragic! Arijit Singh, really?" Another X user, Neha Chaudhary, wrote, "Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote Vande Matram. On 24 January 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India was adopted. Vande Mataram is a national song. Arijit Singh, hey bhagwan (Oh God.)"

X user Nihar Ranjan Singhsamanta wrote, "This is the shocking truth about where our next generation is heading. Without nationality, how could a person build their true character? What's his/her contribution to society and nation-building." Another commenter reflected, "Every time I watch this kind of video, I feel good about my upbringing."

Another user posted, "National song was composed by Bakim Chandra Chatterjee. The first time it was sung was in the Indian National Congress session of 1896 Kolkata, which was presided by Rahmatullah M Sayani.”

For those who may not know, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed India's National Song, Vande Mataram, while Rabindranath Tagore composed the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

ALSO READ: 'Moye Moye': Man drops iPhone in drain while filming reel | WATCH

ALSO READ: Team India returns home: Special 'trophy' cake for T20 World champions at team hotel in Delhi | WATCH