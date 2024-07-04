Team India returns home: Special 'trophy' cake for T20 World champions at team hotel in Delhi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A special cake was made for Team India at the ITC Maurya Hote in New Delhi.

Team India: A special cake resembling the World Cup Trophy has been prepared for the Indian cricket team and will be cut upon their arrival at the ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi. On Thursday, Delhi witnessed a historic moment as several cricket enthusiasts gathered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours to catch a glimpse of the 2024 T20 World Champions. The team had just returned home after being stranded in Barbados due to a cyclone.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Executive chef at ITC Maury Shivneet Pahoja said that the cake is in the colour of the team's jersey. "Its highlight is this trophy, it may look like an actual trophy but this is made out of chocolate...This is our welcome to the winning team...We have arranged the breakfast in the special venue and we will offer them a special breakfast," he added.

WATCH THE SPECIAL CAKE HERE:

Team India accorded grand welcome at Delhi airport

The Rohit Sharma-led side received a grand welcome upon their arrival at the Delhi airport. Heavy security was deployed to keep the crowd in check at the Indira Gandhi International Airport but that did little to dampen the spirits as fans cheered enthusiastically holding up posters of star batter Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid. Following their arrival, the team proceeded to their hotel before heading to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the meeting, they will return to the airport to board a special flight to Mumbai.

Team India's victory parade in Mumbai

After reaching Mumbai airport, the team will move to the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI has arranged for a 1 km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede followed by a small ceremony at Wankhede Stadium. BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Rohit had posted on social media on Wednesday, urging fans to turn up in large numbers to show their support for the side. A similar roadshow was held in Mumbai 17 years ago when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa.

Indian team won its 2nd T20 World Cup

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian cricket team won its second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy, on June 29. India's previous ICC title was in 2013 when it won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy. Its earlier World Cup titles came in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI).

